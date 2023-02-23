The US trade deficit, which is the difference between the value of goods and services that the US exports and the value of those it imports, continues to grow, with the December 2022 figures showing a $6.4 billion increase from November, revised to $67.4 billion. The Bureau of Economic Analysis and the US Census Bureau reported that the month-on-month figures are part of a long-term trend in America.

The deficit for goods and services in 2022 rose to $948.1 billion, an increase of $103.0 billion from the previous year, with the Census Bureau and BEA reporting that exports rose to $3,009.7 billion, while imports increased to $3,957.8 billion. The deficit with China, a significant US trading partner, also grew, reaching $382.9 billion, an increase of $29.4 billion from the previous year. Exports to China rose to $153.8 billion, while imports increased to $536.8 billion.

Robert Scott, a senior economist and Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy Research at the Economic Policy Institute in Washington, D.C., stated that “growing imports eliminate existing jobs and prevent new job creation.” As low-cost imports from countries such as China and Vietnam become more prevalent, US-based goods-producing companies are finding it challenging to compete, leading to job losses and wage stagnation. Historically, goods-producing jobs have paid higher wages than service jobs, and the trend of manufacturing job losses has a negative impact on the living standards of workers.

The reduction in factory employment is also having a ripple effect on the US economy, as service employment generally pays lower wages than goods-producing jobs. This, in turn, reduces buyer demand in the US economy, which is impacting businesses of all sizes. Smaller firms are particularly vulnerable to weakened buyer demand, as they have less cash flow and a smaller customer base.

The US has entered into several free trade agreements over the past three decades, which have contributed to the rise in the trade deficit. One such agreement is the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which was signed under the administration of Democratic President Clinton and took effect on January 1, 1994. However, years later, President Trump criticized the pact, noting its negative impact on American manufacturing workers and the encouragement it gave to companies to relocate domestic production to foreign nations.

In conclusion, the US trade deficit continues to grow, with imports outpacing exports. The negative impact of low-cost imports on the US economy and its workforce is becoming increasingly apparent, and this is having a ripple effect on businesses of all sizes. With the current trend, it is likely that the trade deficit will continue to grow, unless measures are put in place to address the issue.