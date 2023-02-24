Maryland Governor Wes Moore announced today that his administration will be launching several historic initiatives and investing in public safety to rebuild the state police force, promote intelligence sharing and collaborative enforcement strategy, and reduce crime. He made the announcement at a press conference, joined by the newly confirmed Secretary of Public Safety and Correctional Services, Carolyn Scruggs, and Secretary of Juvenile Services, Vincent Schiraldi.

Moore named Lieutenant Colonel Roland Butler as the next Maryland State Police Superintendent, stating that the state must elevate the profession, invest in the training and development of troopers, and cultivate a culture that retains, advances, and rewards the most effective and ethical law enforcement professionals. He added that the Maryland State Police is the vanguard of law enforcement in the state, and under his administration, the standard it will uphold.

Credit: Office of the Governor of Maryland

To achieve these objectives, the governor defined the Maryland State Police’s mission to lead on providing cross-jurisdictional resources, intelligence, and guidance to advance public safety across the entire state, renew commitment to transparency, work with state agencies and local partners to leverage data to promote intelligence sharing and collaborative enforcement strategy, and cultivate a culture that retains, advances, and rewards the most effective and ethical law enforcement professionals.

Moore also ordered all public safety agencies, including state police agencies, Corrections, and Juvenile Services, to produce After Action Reports when homicides or non-fatal shootings occur within their areas of responsibility. This is intended to promote transparency and accountability.

In addition, Moore announced $11 million in funding to support the Maryland Coordination and Analysis Center (MCAC). With this funding, MCAC will expand staffing, conduct training, and invest in technology infrastructure to keep Maryland safe from cyber attacks and threats to the homeland. The investment will help create more effective collaboration and data analysis, allowing MCAC to develop leads on suspicious criminal activity, drive more complete and effective investigations, and close more cases.

The governor also announced that MCAC and the City of Baltimore have resumed an active partnership to bring elite intelligence and investigations capability to Maryland’s largest city, offering hope to communities that have been devastated by crime. The MCAC staff includes members of 30 federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies that source intelligence from across Maryland, neighboring states, and the federal government to monitor and disrupt violent crime.

The $11 million in MCAC funding complements substantial public safety investment priorities in the governor’s FY24 budget, including $122 million in aid to local police departments, with $17.5 million dedicated to Baltimore City, nearly $69 million in direct local law enforcement grants, including $5 million to protect Marylanders against hate crimes, and $35 million for Victims of Crime Act funding to provide crime victims with the assistance and services necessary to aid in their restoration after a violent criminal act.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore has appointed Lt. Col. Roland Butler as the new Maryland State Police Superintendent, in a move to lead the state’s new era of law enforcement strategy. Butler has nearly 30 years of experience in law enforcement, including as Chief of the State Police Field Operations Bureau, where he led a patrol force of more than 1,000 troopers and investigative personnel assigned to 23 barracks.

In a statement, Butler said he was honored to have been chosen to lead the Maryland State Police under Governor Moore’s mission to truly improve the quality of life of citizens across the state. He added that he and the women and men of the Maryland State Police were ready to make an impact on communities, and protect all Marylanders and those traveling through the state.

During his career, Butler served in both line and supervisory positions, rising to become the sixth African-American lieutenant colonel in the 102-year history of the Maryland State Police. He has served on the superintendent’s staff, in the Maryland State Police Support Services Bureau Office of Equity and Inclusion, and in other positions throughout the Field Operations Bureau.

State’s Attorney Bates also congratulated Butler on his appointment, stating that the Office of the State’s Attorney for Baltimore City stands ready to partner with him and his agency to improve public safety in Baltimore. He emphasized that no elected official or government agency can solve the problem of crime alone, and that the intelligence gathering and expertise held by MCAC are essential to their work to hold violent offenders accountable. He further stated that this renewed partnership will restore intelligence and investigation proficiency, lost in years past, to assist in the fight against crime.

Governor Moore’s appointment of Butler marks a significant step in the state’s new initiatives and investment in public safety. With his years of experience and leadership, Butler is expected to help rebuild and elevate the state police force, cultivate a culture of professionalism and ethics, and promote collaborative law enforcement strategies to reduce crime and improve public safety across Maryland.