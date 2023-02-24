The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division successfully arrested a 22-year-old Lexington Park resident, Keyshon Marquez Gant, on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, resulting in several handgun charges.

According to reports, detectives received information that Gant was carrying a black colored semiautomatic handgun, concealed in his front waistband as he walked around the Patuxent Homes neighborhood in Lexington Park. Acting on the information received, the Criminal Investigations Division quickly responded to the area and detained Gant without incident. Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Keyshon Marquez Gant, age 22 of Lexington Park Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

Upon searching Gant, detectives found a loaded “P80” 9mm semiautomatic handgun with an extended magazine that had a 30-round capacity. The extended magazine contained a total of 30 rounds, with one round already loaded in the chamber of the firearm. It was later discovered that a “P80” or “ghost gun” does not have a serial number or any identifying information.

Gant was subsequently charged with several handgun offenses, including Handgun on Person, Loaded Handgun on Person, Concealed Dangerous Weapon, and Prohibited Detachable Magazine. He was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, where he was held without bond, pending a hearing on Feb. 23.

The Criminal Investigations Division’s successful operation has helped maintain safety and security in the St. Mary’s County area. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has urged the public to come forward with any information that could help prevent crimes in the community.