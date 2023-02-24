A grand jury has indicted Prince George’s County Corporal Anthony Brooke on a misdemeanor charge of misconduct in office following an alleged assault on a driver during a traffic stop in Capital Heights back in February 2021.

The charge against Brooke comes after PGPD Internal Affairs reviewed body camera footage of all officers involved in the incident and subsequently referred the video to the Office of the State’s Attorney for Prince George’s County. The investigation remains ongoing.

Brooke, who has been suspended since the incident, will continue to be suspended pending the outcome of the indictment. The corporal was assigned to Westphalia Division VIII at the time of his suspension and had been with the agency since 2015.