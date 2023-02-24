Sophomore Luke Schwenk of St. Mary’s College of Maryland is set to make history as the first-ever Seahawk male swimmer to compete at the NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships. The NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Committee announced the list of participants, with Schwenk earning a coveted spot. Luke Schwenk ’25 at Atlantic East Championships (2.12.23) Credit: Bill Wood

Schwenk has had an incredible season, setting his sights on the NCAAs from the start. “I’m excited for Luke, he set this as a goal at the start of the season and has had great focus throughout. We’re looking forward to going to Greensboro to represent St. Mary’s and the Atlantic East [Conference],” seventh-year Head Coach Casey Brandt said.

The championships will be held at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, N.C. Old Dominion Athletic Conference and Greensboro Aquatic Center will serve as hosts. Over 500 swimmers from all over the country will compete in the championships, with student-athletes qualifying for the swimming portion of the championships by meeting the established minimum time for the events in which they entered.

Schwenk will compete in the 100 freestyle, thanks to his NCAA B cut of 44.44, which he set just 10 days ago at the 2023 Atlantic East Swimming Championships. His time ranks ninth in Division III. Schwenk can also compete in two additional events of his choosing – the 50 freestyle and the 100 backstroke. He posted an NCAA B cut of 20.35 in the 50 freestyle, which ranks 27th in Division III.

Schwenk has been on fire this season, earning Atlantic East Swimmer of the Year honors and five Atlantic East Swimmer of the Week awards. At the conference championship meet, he took home four gold and two silver medals, and he currently holds six school records – four individual and two relay.

Schwenk is ready to make a splash at the NCAAs and represent St. Mary’s College of Maryland and the Atlantic East Conference. The championships will take place from March 15-18, and fans are excited to see Schwenk compete at the highest level of college swimming.