On the morning of February 24th, Benjamin Stoddert Middle School was informed that a student was using a vaping device in the school’s bathroom. Following the report, a school resource officer quickly took action, and upon investigation, they discovered two vaping devices along with a knife in the possession of the 14-year-old student.

The student was charged on a juvenile offense report and now faces disciplinary consequences from the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS). Officer C. Watkins is currently leading an investigation into the matter. Credit: Charles County Sheriff's Office

In light of this event, parents are urged to speak with their children about the severe consequences of bringing weapons to school. The school district, along with law enforcement officials, is working diligently to maintain the safety of all students and staff members.

The incident serves as a reminder that school safety is of the utmost importance and that everyone must play their part in ensuring it. As the investigation continues, the school district and law enforcement will take appropriate actions to ensure the safety of all students, faculty, and staff.