Daylin Roy Davis, 28, of Waldorf Credit: Charles County Sheriff’s Office

Former Westlake High School instructional assistant Daylin Roy Davis, 28, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison and five years of supervised probation for two counts of sexual abuse of a minor and sexual offense in the third degree, according to an announcement made by Tony Covington, the state’s attorney for Charles County, Maryland. The sentencing was handed down by Charles County Circuit Court Judge William R. Greer Jr. on February 23, 2023.

Davis had pleaded guilty to the charges on November 30, 2022, in Charles County Circuit Court.

Davis was charged with solicitation of a minor after Charles County Sheriff’s Office officers were notified of inappropriate communications between Davis and a 15-year-old student, identified as Victim 1, on March 11, 2022. Upon speaking with Victim 1, officers discovered that Davis had sexual relations with other students at Westlake High School, where he worked as an instructional assistant.

An investigation revealed that Davis met Victim 1 in an empty classroom during school hours from September 24, 2021, through March 8, 2022, where he made repeated demands for sexual contact. To avoid detection, Davis offered Victim 1 class passes, marijuana, and vape pens containing marijuana. Davis left the door of the classroom unlocked for the victim and would ask her to lock it upon entering. On at least one occasion, Victim 1 expressed discomfort with the arrangement and fear of being raped, but Davis continued to insist that they meet in the classroom.

Another victim, identified as Victim 2, was discovered after her mother found inappropriate text message exchanges in her phone. Victim 2, a 14-year-old student, reported that Davis was her substitute teacher on one occasion in January 2022. Like Victim 1, Davis met with Victim 2 in an empty classroom on multiple occasions, engaging in various sexual activities, including vaginal intercourse.

Davis was terminated from Westlake High School on March 15, 2022, and has been ordered to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

During sentencing, Assistant State’s Attorney John A. Stackhouse called for a 50-year prison sentence to protect the community, citing Davis’s position of trust as an instructional assistant, and his grooming and exploitation of the victims. Stackhouse also noted that parents rightfully expect their children to be safe at school and not encounter a sexual predator.

The Court’s sentence included 5 years of supervised probation after the completion of his initial 30-year sentence, with the possibility of Davis facing an additional 20 years in prison if he violates the terms of the probation. Davis must serve 25 years in prison for Count 1: Sexual Abuse of a Minor (Victim 2), and 10 years in prison for Count 5: Sexual Offense in the Third Degree (Victim 2), to be served concurrently. He must also serve 25 years in prison for Count 7: Sexual Abuse of a Minor (Victim 1), with all but 5 years suspended, to be served consecutively to Count 1.