On the afternoon of February 23, 2023, emergency services in Maryland responded to a serious crash involving multiple vehicles on Solomons Island Road at Birdsville Road. According to a police report, the collision occurred at approximately 3:59 pm local time.

Officers from the Southern District were dispatched to the scene, where they found that a 2023 Kenworth W900 dump truck and a 2001 Dodge Dakota pick-up truck had collided. The investigation found that the Kenworth was heading northbound on Solomons Island Road and approaching Birdsville Road, while the Dodge was traveling eastbound on Birdsville Road and approaching Solomons Island Road.

The driver of the Dodge attempted to make a left turn on Solomons Island Road in front of the Kenworth. Unfortunately, the driver of the Kenworth could not avoid striking the Dodge, which caused the Dodge to rotate into the southbound lane of Solomons Island Road. A 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe, which was traveling southbound, could not avoid striking the Dodge.

The Kenworth crossed over the southbound lane, traveled up an embankment, and overturned, causing the vehicle to catch fire and fully engulf the cab. Tragically, the driver of the Kenworth, who has not yet been identified, was trapped in the vehicle and died at the scene.

The Dodge driver, John Arne Illig, a 29-year-old male from Bowie, Maryland, suffered serious injuries in the collision. He was flown by Maryland State Police Trooper 2 to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center for treatment.

Meanwhile, the Hyundai driver, Angelina Marie Scarton, a 34-year-old female from Lothian, Maryland, was fortunate enough to escape without any injuries.

The Traffic Safety Section is conducting an investigation into the crash. This incident serves as a tragic reminder of the importance of safe driving and caution when making turns on the road.