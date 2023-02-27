Chaos erupted at Henry E. Lackey High School today as numerous students became involved in separate altercations during class change. The incidents occurred around 12:43 p.m. and were quickly met with a response from the school resource officer and additional officers, who could de-escalate the situation and separate the students involved.

Although some of the students suffered only minor injuries, they were attended to by a school nurse. In the aftermath of the incidents, the school resource officer initiated an investigation into the events, and the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office has been contacted regarding criminal charges.

The students involved are also set to face disciplinary consequences from the Charles County Public Schools system. Any public members with information regarding the altercations are urged to contact CPL Plunkett at 301-609-3282 ext. 0469.

The events have shaken the school community and raised concerns regarding the safety of students during class changes. The school administration has assured parents and guardians that they are taking every measure to ensure the safety and security of their students, both now and in the future.