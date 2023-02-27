On February 25, first-year attackman Joshua Martel had a breakout performance, leading the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s lacrosse team to a dominant 24-10 non-conference win over the visiting Whittier College Poets. The victory snapped a two-game losing streak for the Seahawks, who improved to 2-2 on the season.

Whittier took an early 2-1 lead with goals from Kalwin Iha and Alex Coco, but St. Mary’s responded with an eight-goal run to end the first quarter with a 9-2 lead. The Poets managed to cut the deficit to 10-5 in the second quarter, but the Seahawks quickly regained control with five consecutive goals to take a 15-5 lead into halftime.

St. Mary’s dominated in the second half, with a 6-0 run in the third period and four more goals in the final 11 minutes of the game. Martel finished with five goals and one assist, while senior attackman Walker Krizman added four goals and two assists for a career-high six points. Sophomore attackman Aiden Doyle had a season-best six points on a goal and career-high five assists, and sophomore attackman Keegan Preis had career-highs of two goals, three assists, and five points.

Defensively, St. Mary’s forced 13 of Whittier’s 21 turnovers, with four players recording two caused turnovers each. Senior goalie Ben Robertson gave up six goals and made six saves in 45 minutes of action. PJ Fenchak vs Whittier (2.25.23) Credit: Bill Wood

The Seahawks outshot the Poets 53-25 and won the ground ball battle 47-20. They also dominated in face-offs, winning 23 of 35, with senior Mitch Boudreau winning 18 in 26 tries and scooping up a career- and game-high 11 ground balls. St. Mary’s went 5-for-6 in extra-man opportunities while the Seahawk defense killed three of five Poet extra-man opportunities.

Overall, 12 different Seahawks scored in the game, including six with multiple-goal performances. Defensemen Brandon Dabkowski and Cole Harden even notched their first career goals in the fourth quarter.

St. Mary’s will look to continue their winning ways on March 1 when they take on Marymount (Va.) in a home game at JLR Stadium at 7:00 p.m.