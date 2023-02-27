Jovon Delonte Keys, a 36-year-old resident of Waldorf Credit: Charles County Sheriff's Office

Over the course of several weeks, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) received multiple complaints from citizens in the area of Holly Station in Waldorf about a suspicious man who was stopping and staring at residents while walking his dog, making them feel uncomfortable. On several occasions, officers tried to talk to the man about the reported concerns, but he became hostile and agitated.

On Tuesday, February 23 at 8:42 a.m., officers responded to the area of Hadley Drive at Acton Lane for a report of the same man walking his dog but this time carrying a shotgun. Upon arriving, officers were unable to locate the man but noticed children nearby waiting for their school buses, so officers stood by to ensure their safety.

Shortly after, additional calls were received reporting that the man was seen walking in the Andrews Federal Credit Union area. Officers quickly located the man, identified as Jovon Delonte Keys, a 36-year-old resident of Waldorf. Keys was confrontational with officers and began acting in a disorderly manner. After informing him that he was under arrest for disorderly conduct, Keys resisted but officers were eventually able to de-escalate the situation and place him in handcuffs. Animal control officers responded and took custody of the dog. The shotgun he was carrying was found to be fully loaded.

Keys was transported to the Charles County Detention Center without further incident. On February 23, a district court commissioner ordered that Keys could be released on personal recognizance. Officer Z. Clark investigated the incident.

The CCSO wants to remind citizens that if they see something suspicious or concerning, they should report it to the police immediately. The prompt reporting of such incidents allows law enforcement to investigate and address any potential threats to public safety.