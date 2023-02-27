At around 8:40 am Saturday morning, Potomac Heights Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad (VFD&RS) received an alert about a structure fire on Dysons Lane and Gabriel Drive in Bryans Road. Responding to the call were Chief 7, Engine 72, and Squad 7.

Upon their arrival, heavy smoke was seen rising up from MD-210, and they found an abandoned one-story, single-family home fully engulfed in flames. A working fire was declared, and Potomac Heights VFD&RS, along with Bryans Road VFD&RS, Naval District Washington FD, and Waldorf VFD Station 12, battled the flames to extinguish them. Credit: Potomac Heights Volunteer Fire Dept & Rescue Squad

The firefighters worked tirelessly to douse the flames, and finally, the fire was put out. Following the operation, command was transferred to PGFD Battalion Chief 887 so that the PGFD Fire Investigator could carry out an investigation.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, and it is still under investigation. Luckily, no injuries or casualties have been reported.

The residents of the area were alarmed by the massive flames and smoke. This incident once again highlights the importance of timely response by our brave firefighters, who put their lives on the line to protect the community.