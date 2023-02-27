Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD), a leading defense contractor for the U.S. Navy, has announced plans to conduct range testing on February 27-28 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. The testing may produce very loud noise in the communities surrounding Naval Support Facility Dahlgren.

During the testing period, access to the Potomac River Middle Danger Zone, as described in 33 CFR 334.230, will be restricted. NSWCDD delivers superior warfare systems to protect the nation and defeat its adversaries, and range schedules can change frequently.

For daily updates on range operations and test schedules, the NSWCDD Range and Weapons Testing toll-free hotline can be reached at (877) 845-5656, or the Potomac River Test Range website at http://www.navsea.navy.mil/Home/WarfareCenters/NSWCDahlgren/NSWCDDRangeSchedule.aspx can be visited.

For any questions or further information, the NSWCDD Public Affairs Office can be contacted at NSWCD_103.fct@navy.mil or (540) 653-8154. Stay informed and keep yourself safe.