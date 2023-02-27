The Navy men’s track and field team put on a dominant display at the 2023 Patriot League Indoor Track and Field Championship, clinching the team title for the third consecutive season and their 13th in program history. The team’s historic outing was marked by their victory in eight out of 18 events, including the 200m, 5,000m, 60m hurdles, 4x400m relay, distance medley relay, pole vault, shot put, and heptathlon. Navy’s outstanding performances helped them score 256 points, which is the third-highest total in the men’s indoor championship all-time.

Director of Track and Field / Cross Country Jamie Cook was awarded his fourth Patriot League Indoor Championship Coach of the Year award after leading his team to victory. Additionally, Jacques Guillaume was named the Patriot League Indoor Championship Track Athlete of the Meet and the highest point scorer of the tournament. Credit: Bert Hindman Credit: Bert Hindman Credit: Bert Hindman

“Our goal as always was to control what we can control and perform the way we knew we could. It was a great meet from both teams. A lot of people contributed in a lot of different ways, and I’m really proud of our team and coaching staff,” said Cook. “It’s rewarding to see the kids set high marks for themselves, put in the work to attain it and see it happen.”

Guillaume was a standout performer, scoring 28 points in his three events. He won the gold in the 200m with a time of 21.37 seconds, which is tied for the eighth-best time in Navy history. Guillaume also earned Second Team All-Patriot League honors with a time of 46.95 seconds in the 400m. The sophomore capped off a record-setting 4x400m relay to win Navy the event and add another 10 points.

Navy’s other notable record-breakers were Brahmir Vick in the 60m hurdles, whose time of 7.77 seconds shattered the meet record, and the distance medley relay team of Alex Rizzo, Ian Bartlett, Carson Sloat, and Matt Newell, whose time of 9:53.18 broke the event record.

Baynes Autrey won the men’s heptathlon for the second straight year, scoring 5,495 points to earn 10 points towards Navy’s score. Autrey’s score finished just 15 points shy of his score from a year ago, which stands as the top total in Navy history and the indoor championship. Navy’s team captain took first place in the 60m dash, long jump, and 60m hurdles, while placing second in the pole vault and third in the shot put and 1,000m.

The team effort was evident as all four Mids scored points in the triple jump to score 20 overall. Joshua Boamah won the shot put event, while Collin Greene placed second. Navy’s 60m runners, Sethan Hollier, Jonah Johnson, and Caden Dailey, combined for 10 points.

Navy’s overall success saw them finish with 13 program top-10 marks, while breaking two program records and two Patriot League Indoor Championship meet records. The team’s outstanding performances secured their victory with a staggering 119-point lead over second-placed Boston, and third-placed Army.

“I’m excited to see what they do in the fleet and going forward,” said Cook of his team’s future prospects. Navy’s team can look forward to more successes ahead as they continue to make their mark in the track and field world.

Final Standings

Navy – 256 points Boston – 137 points Army – 132.5 points Lehigh – 61 points Bucknell – 51.5 points American – 27 points Holy Cross – 18 points Colgate – 13 points Lafayette – 5 points

2023 Patriot League Indoor Track & Field Major Awards

Patriot League Men’s Coach of the Year: Jamie Cook, Navy

Patriot League Men’s Track Athlete of the Meet: Jacques Guillaume, Navy

Patriot League Men’s Field Athlete of the Meet: Cole Blair, Colgate

Patriot League Men’s Rookie of the Meet: Logan Popelka, Boston

Patriot League Men’s Highest Point-Scorer: Jacques Guillaume, Navy

Men’s Indoor Track & Field First-Team All-Patriot League (First-Place Finishers)

200m: Jacques Guillaume

5,000m: Sam Keeny

60m Hurdles: Brahmir Vick

4x400m Relay: Jonathan Simmons, Nathan Kent, Mike Quispe, Jacques Guillaume

Distance Medley Relay: Alex Rizzo, Ian Bartlett, Carson Sloat, Matt Newell

Pole Vault: Jack Haller

Shot Put: Joshua Boamah

Heptathlon: Baynes Autrey

Men’s Indoor Track & Field Second-Team All-Patriot League (Second-Place Finishers)

200m: Nathan Kent

400m: Jacques Guillaume

3,000m: Sam Keeny

High Jump: Preston Wilson

Pole Vault: Walker Rudisaile

Long Jump: Aidan Featherby

Triple Jump: Sebasteon Allen

Shot Put: Collin Greene

Weight Throw: Joshua Boamah