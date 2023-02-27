The Navy women’s track and field team started strong on the first day of the Patriot League Indoor Championships, taking a commanding lead over the competition. Navy’s 89 points gave them a 46.5-point cushion between them and second-place Army, who finished the day with 42.5 points. Boston placed third with 38 points, followed by Lehigh with 23 points and Holy Cross with 17 points. Credit: Bert Hindman Credit: Bert Hindman Credit: Bert Hindman Credit: Bert Hindman

Annie Taylor and Isabella Romasko led the way for Navy in the pentathlon, with Taylor winning the event and Romasko finishing second. Their performances, along with those of Sabrina Sokol and Sarah Perico, gave Navy 25 crucial points towards their overall team score.

Navy also dominated in the field events, with Autumn Nicholas winning the women’s weight throw and Molly Chapman taking first in the long jump. Jordynn Hutchinson, Sabrina Sutter, and Giulia Mesa also contributed points in the long jump.

Navy’s success continued on the track, with Jia Anderson breaking the women’s indoor championship meet record in the 60m hurdles, and Molly Mangan qualifying for the finals in both the 60m and 200m.

Alanna Julius, Kayla McGuire, Alex Wercinski, and Ellie Abraham all qualified for the finals in the middle-distance events, while Stephanie Jacobs, Alayna Schloeder, and Elise Russell contributed points in the pole vault.

Navy’s dominant performance on day one of the Patriot League Indoor Championships sets them up well for the rest of the competition, as they aim to defend their title and continue their impressive season.