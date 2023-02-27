On Saturday, February 18, 2023, members of the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department (PFVFD) gathered for their annual banquet to recognize outstanding achievements from the previous year. The highlight of the event was the presentation of the Lifesaving Award, which was awarded to a group of members who responded to a serious accident involving Ms. McKenna Cox.

Ms. Cox and her parents, Jon and Melissa, were special guests at the event. On September 7, 2022, McKenna was involved in a serious accident in Prince Frederick, and the members of the PFVFD responded quickly, along with the assistance of surrounding departments, to rescue her from being trapped under a vehicle. She was then transported to a regional hospital for medical treatment.

After several weeks of healing and recovery, McKenna was able to return to school and spend time with her loved ones. At the banquet, she presented the Lifesaving Award to the members of the PFVFD who had responded to her accident. It was a touching moment for everyone in attendance.

In addition to the Lifesaving Award, the banquet recognized other members of the PFVFD for their outstanding contributions and accomplishments over the past year. Dave Anderson was awarded Firefighter of the Year, Scott Musegades was named Officer of the Year, and Mauro Lanzisera received the Chiefs Award. Cody Davenport was named Rookie of the Year, Clark “CJ” Butner was Senior Member of the Year, Nick Boswell was named Junior Member of the Year, and Bailey Wells was named Cadet of the Year. The W. David Gott Memorial Training Award was presented to Laney Wells.

Several members were also recognized for their administrative roles within the department. Steve Yarosh was named Administrator of the Year, Karen Sharpe received the President’s Award, and Teresa Bowen was awarded the Collateral Duty Award.

The members of the PFVFD are an integral part of the Prince Frederick community, and their dedication to saving lives and protecting property is truly remarkable. The annual banquet is a chance for them to come together and celebrate their accomplishments, and this year’s event was especially meaningful with the presence of Ms. Cox and her family.

The following members received the lifesaving award, presented by McKenna Cox:

Chief 2 Willie Gray

Chief 2-A Eric Holzberger

Chief 2-B Robbie Helms

Firefighter Mark Arhar

Firefighter Fred Holzberger V

Firefighter Michael Braswell

Life Member Jamie Cox

Life Member Rob Helms

Life Member Brian Ficke

Additionally, congratulations to the following members on being recognized for their outstanding contribution and accomplishments to the PFVFD:

Suppression

Firefighter of the Year

Dave Anderson

Officer of the Year

Scott Musegades

Chiefs Award

Mauro Lanzisera

Rookie of the Year

Cody Davenport

Senior Member of the Year

Clark “CJ” Butner

Junior Member of the Year

Nick Boswell

Cadet of the Year

Bailey Wells

W. David Gott Memorial Training Award

Laney Wells

Administrative

Administrator of the Year

Steve Yarosh

Presidents Award

Karen Sharpe

Collateral Duty Award

Teresa Bowen