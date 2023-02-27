Wayne Joseph Brooks, age 30 of Leonardtown Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating Wayne Joseph Brooks, a 30-year-old man from Leonardtown, who is wanted on a warrant for probation violation. Brooks has been accused of stalking, harassment, and violating a protective order.

The Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with information about Brooks’ whereabouts to come forward and call them at 301-475-8008. The public can also anonymously contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333 or send a text message to “TIP239” along with their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

The Crime Solvers Program is offering a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information leading to an arrest or indictment in a crime that occurred in St. Mary’s County.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has not released any additional information about Brooks’ alleged crimes or how long law enforcement has wanted him. However, they are urging anyone with information about Brooks’ location to come forward as soon as possible.