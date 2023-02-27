The Southern Maryland Bluegrass concert series is excited to welcome Mississippi-based group, Volume Five, to the stage on Sunday, March 12 at 2:00 pm. The concert will be held at the Calvert Elks Lodge #2620 located at 1015 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick, MD.

Led by Glen Harrell, the band’s soulful lead singer and fiddler, Volume Five is known for their unique sound that sets them apart from other bluegrass bands. Along with Harrell, the group features Jacob Burleson on Guitar & Vocals, Aaron Ramsey on Mandolin and Vocals, Chris Wade on banjo, and Jacob Eller on bass. They have released seven albums to date on the Mountain Fever Record label and have become a staple on the bluegrass scene.

The band’s latest hit single, “When Karma Comes Calling,” is sure to be a crowd-pleaser at the upcoming concert. Volume Five has also received critical acclaim in the past, including the “Emerging Artist of the Year” Award and the “Song of the Year” Award for “I Am A Drifter” at the International Bluegrass Music Association Awards in 2017.

High Fidelity will be the final act of the Southern Maryland Bluegrass series.

The doors open at noon, and tickets are available for $20.00 per person at the door. Children under the age of 12 are admitted for free with a paid adult. Food and beverages will be available for purchase, and there will be a 50/50 raffle as well as door prizes.

For more information, visit www.somdbluegrass.com or call 301-737-3004. This is a concert that bluegrass fans will not want to miss!