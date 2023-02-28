Symone Morris, a student at Northern High School in Owings, Maryland Credit: Danielle Morris

Symone Morris will represent Chesapeake Beach as a National Youth Correspondent at the 2023 Washington Journalism and Media Conference

Symone Morris, a Northern High School in Owings, Maryland student, has been selected to represent Chesapeake Beach as a National Youth Correspondent to the 2023 Washington Journalism and Media Conference at George Mason University. Morris joins a select group of students from all over the country for an intensive study of journalism and media.

“I’m so grateful that I’ve been given the opportunity to be able to not only represent my school but also grow as a journalist,” said Symone.

The Washington Journalism and Media Conference is a prestigious program that brings together the brightest young minds in journalism and media to learn from industry leaders and gain hands-on experience. Morris was chosen based on her academic accomplishments and demonstrated interest and excellence in journalism and media studies.

Symone hopes this opportunity allows her, “become a better journalist and learn new skills that will help me be successful in the field.”

The program is designed to provide National Youth Correspondents with a unique experience focused on successful careers in the dynamic industry. The week-long program at George Mason University’s state-of-the-art campus encourages and inspires young leaders nationwide who desire to excel in journalism and media.

The program will provide a platform for participants to engage in experiential learning through decision-making simulations that challenge them to solve problems and explore the creative, practical, and ethical tensions inherent in journalism and media. National Youth Correspondents will also have the opportunity to listen to and learn from speakers who are well-known leaders in the media community.

Credit: Danielle Morris

Past speakers have included Hoda Kotb from NBC, Brian Lamb from C-SPAN, Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Carol Guzy, and Susan Goldberg from National Geographic. The program’s distinguished faculty, guest speakers, and direct access to elite D.C. practitioners make it an unparalleled experience for aspiring journalists and student leaders.

The Washington Journalism and Media Conference is scheduled to take place from July 9 to July 14, 2023. The conference is expected to attract the brightest young minds in journalism and media from across the country, providing them with the unique opportunity to learn from industry leaders, gain hands-on experience, and make meaningful connections with peers from around the country.

As a National Youth Correspondent, Morris will be able to leverage this opportunity to hone her skills in journalism and media, learn from experts in the field, and establish connections with peers who share her passion for journalism and media. The program will provide Morris with a unique experience that will set her apart from her peers and give her a competitive edge in the industry.

Morris’s selection as a National Youth Correspondent is a testament to her hard work, dedication, and journalism and media studies excellence. The Chesapeake Beach community is proud of Morris and wishes her the best of luck at the 2023 Washington Journalism and Media Conference.

“When I get older, I want to be an attorney. But when I go to college, I plan on hopefully majoring in political science with a minor in journalism. I really enjoy being able to interact and interview people to be able to put together my own stories.” Symone said about her plans for the future.

Overall, the Washington Journalism and Media Conference is a unique opportunity for young leaders aspiring to successful journalism and media careers. With access to distinguished faculty, guest speakers, and direct access to elite D.C. practitioners, the program offers an unparalleled experience for aspiring journalists and student leaders. Morris’s selection as a National Youth Correspondent is a testament to her skills and abilities in journalism and media studies and is an excellent achievement for the Chesapeake Beach community.