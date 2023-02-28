Edgewater, Maryland – On February 25, 2023, at around 9:15 p.m., police officers responded to a call about a fight at the Green Turtle located at 3213 Solomons Island Road. According to the police report, officers arrived at the scene to find a disorderly male who refused to leave the establishment.

Despite repeated instructions to leave, the male continued to resist, prompting the officers to attempt to escort him out. During this process, the male began to struggle with the officers, leading to him and one officer falling to the ground.

While on the floor, the male placed the officer in a chokehold, causing the officer to sustain minor injuries to an extremity. The officer broke free and disengaged the male, subsequently using a taser to subdue and arrest him.

The disorderly man was identified as Gabriel James Tyler, a 25-year-old from Edgewater, Maryland. Tyler was charged accordingly and taken into custody. The injured officer received medical attention for his minor injuries and was released from the hospital.