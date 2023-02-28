Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman has released a detailed Transition Report, marking the culmination of months of effort by her Transition Team. The team was established shortly after Lierman was elected last November, with the aim of developing a blueprint of recommended changes for the Office of the Comptroller.

The report represents a new starting point for the agency, said Lierman. The Transition Team, comprising over 100 Marylanders, including advocates, thought leaders, business owners, and elected officials, identified opportunities for the Comptroller’s Office to advocate more effectively for Maryland’s taxpayers, businesses, and key stakeholders.

The team was divided into six workgroups that reflected the critical functions of the Comptroller’s Office. The report’s recommendations cover many areas, including modernizing technology, building partnerships with local government, non-profits, and small businesses, improving transparency and accountability, and prioritizing diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility.

The honorary chairs of the Transition Team included former Comptroller Peter Franchot, Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, and Secretary of State Susan Lee. The working chairs included former Treasurer Nancy Kopp; Del. Joseline Peña-Melnyk, District 21; Anne Arundel and Prince George’s Counties; and Candace Dodson-Reed, vice president of the University of Maryland Baltimore County. The Comptroller’s Research Director Dani DiPietro served as transition coordinator.

Lierman said that the report’s recommendations would be used to reimagine how the Comptroller’s Office could build more equitable, resilient, and prosperous communities. The full Transition Report and more specific recommendations can be read online.