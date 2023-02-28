The Navy women’s lacrosse team lost a heartbreaker in overtime to Villanova on Saturday night, with a final score of 11-10. Although the Midshipmen managed to tie the game late in the fourth quarter, Villanova was able to get the golden goal and come away with the win. The Navy team now has a 2-2 record for the season.

Head Coach Cindy Timchal praised her team’s effort despite the loss, saying, “I thought our team played really tough. In the end in overtime, we were able to get some good looks, but things didn’t go the way we wanted. Credit to Villanova. They are undefeated and have played everyone tough.”

Offensively, the Midshipmen scored 10 goals on 28 shots, led by team captain Charlotte Ryan who had four goals. Lola Leone added two scores, while Lindsay Beardmore, Tori DiCarlo, Emily Messinese, and freshman Ava Yovino each added one.

On the defensive side, Navy caused 11 of Nova’s 20 turnovers, with Athena Corroon leading the way with three caused turnovers.

Villanova was led by Sydney Pappas, who finished with six points on five goals and an assist.

Navy’s next game will be at home on March 3 against Oregon.