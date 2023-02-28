Harmony, a 4-year-old female Presa Canarias mix, is looking for her forever home. Weighing in at around 82.3 lbs, Harmony has not been spayed but will be fully vetted, including spaying, upon adoption. This sweet girl was left in the night cages at the shelter in December and had been waiting for a loving home ever since.

According to her shelter assessment, Harmony is a well-behaved dog who spends time with testers and accepts hands-on interactions. She also reacts positively to food and is curious about other dogs.

Pets In Need In So. Md, the animal rescue organization currently caring for Harmony, is encouraging anyone interested in adopting this beautiful girl to get in touch. To reach out to the organization, email PetsInNeed2016@yahoo.com or contact the shelter directly.

If you’re looking for a furry friend to bring home, Harmony may be the perfect addition to your family. Don’t hesitate to contact Pets In Need In So. Md to learn more about this stunning dog, or use the contact info below to set up a visit:

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Charles County Animal Care Center