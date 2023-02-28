St. Mary’s County Public Schools is now accepting online applications for the Fairlead Academy, a program designed for students who will be in the 10th, 11th, and 12th grades during the 2023-2024 school year. The application process is now open and can be accessed through the Fairlead Academy website and the websites of Chopticon, Great Mills, and Leonardtown High Schools. Ms. Webb’s students investigating Sickle Cell Anemia through gel eletrophoresis. Thank you MX Lab for this wonderful opportunity. Credit: Jason

The application window opened on Monday, February 27, 2023, and will remain open until Friday, May 5, 2023. It is important to note that no late applications will be accepted.

Fairlead Academy is a program that focuses on preparing students for the workforce by providing them with training and skills that will be beneficial in the long run. The program offers various courses, including information technology, engineering, and cybersecurity.

To learn more about the program, interested students and parents can contact the Fairlead Academy directly at 301-475-0240. This is a great opportunity for students to acquire skills that will be valuable in their future careers. Don’t miss this chance to enroll in the Fairlead Academy program.