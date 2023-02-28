The St. Mary’s College of Maryland baseball team rallied after a tough loss in the first game of their doubleheader showdown against the Muhlenberg Mules to dominate in game two.

The Seahawks fought hard in game one but ultimately lost 4-3 in a tight battle. However, the team returned strong in game two, dominating the Mules with a resounding 15-5 victory.

In game one, the Seahawks got off to a strong start, thanks to errors made by the Mules. However, Muhlenberg was able to even up the score in the second inning before taking the lead in the third. St. Mary’s fought back, cutting the lead to just one run in the bottom of the seventh inning, but the rally ultimately fell short.

Game two was a different story altogether, with the Seahawks taking control early on and never looking back. After falling behind in the first inning, St. Mary’s came roaring back, taking the lead in the bottom of the inning and never relinquishing it. The team put together a dominant nine-run fifth inning to put the game out of reach, with several players contributing to the scoring effort.

Overall, the Seahawks put in a strong performance in the doubleheader, with several players putting up impressive numbers at the plate. The team will look to carry that momentum forward into their upcoming game against Catholic on March 1st.