Westlake High School administrators were informed on February 27 of two cases of inappropriate touching by a male student towards two female students. The incidents reportedly took place earlier this year while inside the school premises.

The same male student was reported to have been involved in a similar case just last week, where he allegedly groped a female student in one of the school’s stairwells. The case was immediately reported to the school officials and the school resource officer on February 24.

Upon receiving the reports, the school staff and the school resource officer immediately launched an investigation into the incidents. The school resource officer has also contacted the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office to consider pursuing criminal charges against the accused.

In light of the incidents, the school administration is urging anyone who has been touched or assaulted in a manner they believe is inappropriate to come forward and report the incident to a school staff member or the school resource officer, PFC Joffe, at 301-609-3282 ext. 0608.

The investigation into the incidents is currently ongoing, and the school is committed to taking appropriate action to ensure the safety and well-being of all students.