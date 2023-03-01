On Monday, May 15, the Cannon Club in Lothian, MD, will host the 34th annual CalvertHealth Benefit Golf Classic. The proceeds from this year’s tournament will go towards the advancement of cancer care at CalvertHealth, including the development of a robotic surgery program and continued affiliation with Duke Health.

CalvertHealth, located in Calvert County, is dedicated to bringing the best oncology care available to the community and surrounding counties. The affiliation with Duke Health opens doors to clinical trials and research for CalvertHealth patients close to home.

The event chair and Foundation Board Trustee Frank Smith expressed his excitement for the tournament, stating, “I look forward to the golf tournament all year. It is great seeing so many local men and women come out to support CalvertHealth. This year’s cause hits close to home for all of us, and I am proud to be a part of bringing the future of cancer care to Calvert County.”

The tournament offers various sponsorship levels, including tee signs, foursomes, contest sponsors, and corporate packages. The tournament sells out every year, so sponsors and golfers are encouraged to register early. A shotgun start at 10 a.m. will signal the beginning of tournament play, and refreshments, breakfast, lunch, and dinner are included in the registration fees.

Since the tournament began in 1990, it has raised over $1.8 million for equipment, programs, and technology to support CalvertHealth. Most recently, the 33rd Annual Benefit Classic helped support the purchase of state-of-the-art equipment for the diagnosis and treatment of urologic diseases, including kidney, bladder, and prostate cancers.

Those interested in registering for the tournament can contact the Foundation Office online at CalvertHealthFoundation.org/Benefit-Golf-Classic or call 410.414.4570.

CalvertHealth has been committed to providing quality healthcare to the community for over a century, and the CalvertHealth Benefit Golf Classic is an integral part of its efforts to advance healthcare in the region. Through the support of the community, the hospital can continue to provide the highest quality of care to its patients.

The tournament not only provides an opportunity to support CalvertHealth but also brings together members of the community dedicated to advancing healthcare in Calvert County and beyond. The success of the tournament over the years is a testament to the generosity and commitment of the community to support the hospital’s mission.

As the world continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for quality healthcare has become more apparent than ever. The CalvertHealth Benefit Golf Classic is an excellent opportunity for the community to come together and support the hospital’s efforts to provide the highest quality of care to its patients.