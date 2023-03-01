Maryland sports betting apps and other businesses associated with legalized sports gambling could face greater scrutiny if a new bill becomes law. Maryland Senate Bill 621, introduced by Democratic state senators Craig Zucker and Shelly Hettleman, proposes the licensing of “independent evaluators” to evaluate and rate sports handicappers. The bill would require the Maryland Lottery & Gaming Control Commission to accredit these evaluators and put sports handicappers under greater scrutiny without requiring their accreditation.

The bill defines “content” as “predictions of sporting event outcomes, including moneylines, against the spread, totals, futures, parlays and other outcomes,” whether provided free or via subscription. The proposed law would offer the public greater transparency regarding the nature and accuracy of the wagering advice offered.

The bill’s first reading took place on February 8 and has been referred to the state Senate Budget and Taxation Committee. A hearing is scheduled for March 8. The law, if passed, would go into effect on July 1, 2023.

To be accredited as an independent evaluator, the entity should have an audit process maintained by certified public accountants and demonstrate expertise in evaluating and “rating” sports wagering content. Sports wagering licensees who advertise in Maryland would have to contract with an accredited independent evaluator to evaluate and rate their content by April 1, 2024.

Some sports handicappers have already had their records ranked by outsider evaluators voluntarily in the past. Two similar bills have been introduced in West Virginia to establish evaluation of sports gambling information to protect consumers from “predatory promotions/advertisement” and “remove industry bad actors.”

The proposed law aims to provide a layer of protection against gambling-related fraud in Maryland, where sports betting has been legal since 2020.