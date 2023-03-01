Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) released data showing that the percentage of Maryland students receiving a high school diploma in four years remains consistently high. According to the data, the four-year cohort graduation rate for 2022 was 86.3%, which is only a slight decrease from 87.2% in the previous school year. The students graduating in the 2022 cohort were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic for most of their high school experience, with schools closing in the spring of their 10th grade year, and virtual learning being primarily applied until they returned to the physical classroom in their 12th grade year.

The graduation and dropout rates for student groups also remained largely constant from previous years, although gaps between student groups persist. Black/African American students saw improvement in the four-year graduation rate. Additionally, English Language Learners and students with disabilities both saw an improved four-year graduation rate and a decrease in the dropout rate since last year.

Maryland State Board of Education President Clarence C. Crawford commented on the results, saying, “Our students are resilient and even in the face of a global pandemic, they remained committed to their education and their futures. We will continue to work to ensure that every Maryland student, regardless of race, income, or background has the support and resources to succeed. I am proud of the work that our districts have put in to ensure our students are career and college ready, especially over the last couple of years; however, it is critical that we continue to improve upon these numbers and give our students every opportunity to thrive.”

State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury also acknowledged the challenges faced by students during the pandemic and called for continued efforts towards equity and excellence, saying, “These numbers affirm the unwavering commitment and active engagement of our teachers and school leaders in leveraging excellent and evidenced-based strategies to help our students realize their full potential. They reflect the resiliency of our students to graduate high school in the face of adversity, but we cannot stop here. We all must continue to focus on equity and excellence, so every student has limitless opportunities and potential for success.”

In addition to the four-year cohort graduation rate, MSDE also released the five-year cohort graduation rate, which is the percentage of students who graduate in five years. Maryland increased from 88.3% for the 2021 graduates to 89% in 2022, showing a consistent trend towards high graduation rates.

Maryland cohort graduation rates are in line with federal reporting standards, which follows a set group of students from their first year through their senior year. The new high school and system data will be available on the Maryland Report Card website, while the Maryland School Report Card can be accessed at MDReportcard.org.

The results of the MSDE data show that despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, Maryland students remained committed to their education and were able to graduate high school at consistently high rates. However, there is still work to be done to ensure that every student, regardless of race, income, or background, has the support and resources needed to succeed.