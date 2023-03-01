The state of Maryland has become the first in the country to be approved by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food, Nutrition, and Consumer Services for a reimbursement plan aimed at helping victims of electronic benefits transfer (EBT) fraud.

The plan is set to help over 3,800 fraud victims in the state recover more than $2.5 million in stolen benefits. The plan’s approval comes after the passing of the Consolidated Appropriations Act in December, allowing states to access federal funds to replace stolen benefits.

Maryland’s plan outlines steps that the department is taking to improve the security of EBT cards and replace stolen Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Among the measures to be implemented are establishing system features that allow clients to lock their card when it is not being used and implementing systems features that will text and email a cardholder every time their card is used. Additionally, the department will educate program recipients on how to protect their cards to prevent fraud.

“We took swift and decisive action to replace the stolen benefits that mean so much to the individuals and families we serve,” said Maryland Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Rafael López. “I am grateful for Governor Wes Moore’s leadership on this issue, to our federal partners at the Food and Nutrition Service, and to Maryland’s congressional leaders for their support in reviewing and ultimately approving this plan.”

Marylanders who believe they may be a victim of EBT fraud should contact their local department of social services to report suspicious activity and request a new EBT card. The department expects that impacted households will be able to file a reimbursement claim starting as soon as mid-March through the myMDTHINK Consumer Portal following a simple, seamless, and swift process. Anyone who needs assistance completing a form can call a dedicated hotline or visit their local department of social services office.

“We applaud Maryland’s commitment to helping those impacted by these crimes,” said Deputy Under Secretary of USDA’s Food, Nutrition, and Consumer Services Stacy Dean. “Maryland was the first state to submit a plan to FNS under the new authority that allows us to use federal funds to replace stolen SNAP benefits. We look forward to working with Maryland and eventually other states as they process claims of stolen funds and reimburse SNAP customers.”

Fraud is not tolerated in FNS programs, and the USDA is working quickly with its state partners to ensure SNAP customers can still afford food for their families, despite fraudsters’ selfish and illegal actions.