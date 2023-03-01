Maryland State Board of Education (SBOE) and Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) have released Phase 2 of the Strategic Plan, which is aimed at providing world-class educational experiences to every student in Maryland.

The Strategic Plan, which will be released in three phases leading up to June 2023, is informed by unprecedented stakeholder engagement and aims to refine Phase 1 elements of the Strategic Plan while developing goals and metrics linked to each of the priorities and enablers outlined in Phase 1.

According to Maryland State Board of Education President Clarence C. Crawford, the transformation that is as monumental as the Blueprint will take commitment and participation from the entire community. Phase 2 focused on input from students, families, educators, and business leaders. Now, there is hard evidence of their priorities and enablers for the future of Maryland’s education, which will be part of the foundation for Blueprint legislation and provide a clear understanding of what is needed to create equitable learning environments and educational opportunities for every student.

Maryland State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury said that the outpouring of responses received from stakeholders in Phase 2 speaks volumes to how important this strategic plan is to Maryland. The engagement with the community will enable MSDE to understand better how to implement strategies that will deliver on the promise of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, which is to provide an excellent and equitable education to every student. It is imperative that the state continues to have these conversations and work with these partners to ensure that Maryland’s Strategic Plan prioritizes the needs of the communities it will serve.

Extraordinary stakeholder engagement and input exemplify the foundational basis of continued development of the Strategic Plan. Through surveys, round tables, listening sessions, community conversations and events, the SBOE and MSDE leveraged a number of stakeholder connections to inform Phase 1 and 2 of the Strategic Plan and intend to continue that effort during Phase 3. Engagement will continue throughout the development of the final phase of the Strategic Plan with new opportunities for stakeholders to participate in round tables, community conversations, surveys, and events. The SBOE and MSDE will work collaboratively and transparently with the Accountability and Implementation Board, educators, families, local education agencies and boards of education, institutions of higher education, and employers and stakeholders across the State to ensure success.

By reinforcing the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, the Strategic Plan will provide the direction and leadership to accelerate student achievement, narrow opportunity and achievement gaps, and ensure all students reach their full potential. This significant work is described in a comprehensive Engagement Report. The Engagement Report shows that the state has received more than 13,000 comments, emails, and feedback from stakeholders across the state.

Maryland’s Strategic Plan Phase 2 Goals and Metrics

The Phase 2 of the Strategic Plan provides goals and metrics that will guide Maryland’s educational system towards excellence and equity. The goals and metrics are as follows:

Goal 1: Early Childhood Education

Ensure that every Maryland child is ready to learn when they enter kindergarten by providing access to high-quality, affordable early childhood education programs.

Metrics:

Increase the number of publicly funded pre-kindergarten slots

Increase the number of family child care providers receiving Maryland EXCELS rating

Increase the number of child care centers receiving Maryland EXCELS rating

Increase the percentage of children screened for developmental delays

Goal 2: College and Career Readiness

Ensure that every Maryland student graduates from high school with the skills and knowledge necessary to succeed in college, career, and life.

Metrics:

Increase high school graduation rate

Increase college enrollment rate

Increase the percentage of high school graduates who complete a college or career credential within 6 years of graduation

Increase the number of students who complete high school with a state-recognized industry credential or license

Goal 3: Standards, Curriculum, and Instruction

Provide rigorous, culturally responsive, and inclusive standards, curriculum, and instruction that enable all Maryland students to achieve high academic standards.

Metrics:

Increase the percentage of students meeting or exceeding state standards in English Language Arts and Mathematics

Increase the percentage of students completing a well-rounded curriculum

Increase the percentage of educators who participate in high-quality professional development

Goal 4: Educator Workforce

Recruit, prepare, support, and retain a highly effective and diverse educator workforce.

Metrics:

Increase the percentage of teachers who are rated as effective or highly effective

Increase the number of teachers of color

Increase the number of teachers who receive National Board Certification

Increase the number of school leaders who receive Maryland State Department of Education certification

Goal 5: Accountability and Assessment

Develop and implement a fair, transparent, and equitable system of accountability and assessment that supports student learning and school improvement.

Metrics:

Increase the percentage of schools that meet or exceed state accountability targets

Increase the percentage of students who take and pass Advanced Placement exams

Increase the percentage of students who earn college credit through dual enrollment or other college-level coursework

Increase the percentage of students who demonstrate growth on state assessments

The Strategic Plan survey is currently available in multiple languages at marylandpublicschools.org/survey, and the SBOE and MSDE are encouraging all stakeholders to participate in the development of the final phase of the Strategic Plan. By working collaboratively and transparently with all stakeholders, the SBOE and MSDE are committed to ensuring that Maryland’s Strategic Plan prioritizes the needs of the communities it will serve.

In conclusion, Phase 2 of Maryland’s Strategic Plan is a significant step towards providing world-class educational experiences to every student in Maryland. The goals and metrics outlined in Phase 2 will guide MSDE’s organizational direction as it leads the transformation necessary to achieve excellent and equitable outcomes for all students, especially those who have been historically underserved. By continuing to engage with stakeholders throughout the development of the final phase of the Strategic Plan, Maryland is committed to creating a future where every student has access to high-quality education, regardless of their background or circumstances.