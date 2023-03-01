The Navy men’s basketball team is entering the Patriot League tournament with momentum and recognition after Daniel Deaver, Sean Yoder, and Tyler Nelson received postseason accolades from the league. Deaver led the pack with first-team all-league honors, while Yoder earned second team all-league and all-defensive team honors, and Nelson took home third-team all-league laurels.

This marks the first time all three players received all-league recognition, and it’s the fourth time in Navy’s history that three players received All-Patriot League accolades in the same season. Navy has earned the No. 2 seed in the Patriot League Tournament for the second year in a row and will open the postseason on Thursday night in Alumni Hall against either No. 7 American or No. 10 Bucknell.

Deaver has been a standout player for the Mids this season, leading the team in scoring, rebounding, and assists. His impressive performance places him third in rebounding, seventh in field goal percentage, ninth in scoring, and ninth in assists among Patriot League players. In league games, he ranked third in both scoring and rebounding and ninth in field goal percentage.

Yoder has been a reliable defensive player for the Mids and typically guards the opposing team’s best shooter. He also ranks second on the team in scoring and has shown strong performances against league opponents. Nelson, on the other hand, has been consistent in scoring and rebounding throughout the season, with double-digit scoring in 18 games.

With this recognition and momentum, Navy is poised to make a deep run in the Patriot League tournament and potentially secure a spot in the NCAA tournament.

2022-23 PenFed Credit Union Patriot League Men’s Basketball Major Awards and All-League Teams

Player of the Year – Tucker Richardson, Colgate, Sr., G

Rookie of the Year – Ethan Roberts, Army West Point, Fr., F

First-Team All-Patriot League

Jalen Rucker, Army West Point, Jr., G; Keegan Records, Colgate, Sr., F; Tucker Richardson, Colgate, Sr., G; Keith Higgins Jr., Lehigh, So., G; Daniel Deaver, Navy, Sr., F

Second-Team All-Patriot League

Matt Rogers, American, Jr., F; Walter Whyte, Boston University, Gr., F; Gerrale Gates, Holy Cross, Sr., F; Evan Taylor, Lehigh, Sr., G; Sean Yoder, Navy, Sr., G

Third-Team All-Patriot League

Xander Rice, Bucknell, Sr., G; Ryan Moffatt, Colgate, Sr., G; CJ Fulton, Lafayette, So., G; Tyler Whitney-Sidney, Lehigh, So., G,; Tyler Nelson, Navy, Sr., F

Patriot League All-Defensive Team

Johnny O’Neil, American, Jr., F; Jonas Harper, Boston University, Gr., G; Keegan Records, Colgate, Sr., F; Tucker Richardson, Colgate, Sr., G; Sean Yoder, Navy, Sr., G

Patriot League All-Rookie Team

Ethan Roberts, Army West Point, Fr., F; Braeden Smith, Colgate, Fr., G; Will Batchelder, Holy Cross, Fr., G; Josh Rivera, Lafayette, Fr., F; Deon Perry, Loyola Maryland, Fr., G