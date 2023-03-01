Police apprehended two teenage boys after they were caught attempting to break into a Hyundai parked in a driveway on Lancaster Circle in Waldorf on the morning of February 27.

According to police reports, officers patrolling the area at 2:27 a.m. noticed a male attempting to enter the vehicle. As the officers approached, the male fled and ran to another Hyundai parked nearby with a broken rear window.

The officers suspected that the car may have been stolen, as there had been recent incidents of auto thefts of Hyundai vehicles in the area and across the region. The officers attempted to stop the car, but the driver sped off to New Forest Court with two passengers inside.

As the driver fled the scene, the two passengers jumped out of the car and were later located by police. One of the teenagers, aged 16, was found to be carrying a loaded firearm with an extended magazine containing 15 rounds. The teenager was charged as an adult with rogue and vagabond, 4th-degree burglary, and weapons violations. He was determined to be prohibited from possessing a firearm due to his age.

The teenager was released from the Charles County Detention Center on a $3,500 unsecured bond after appearing before a district court commissioner. The other teenager, also 16, was charged as a juvenile on a juvenile offense report with rogue, vagabond, and 4th-degree burglary. He was released to a parent in accordance with Maryland law.

Police officers, including PFC Wagner and Sgt. Harris, are still investigating the incident.

As the investigation continues, local authorities remind residents to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately.