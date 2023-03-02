Four-year-old Pattycake, a cuddly and friendly beagle girl, is searching for a foster or forever home where she can provide constant companionship to a fun-loving family. Pattycake, who weighs 24 pounds, is a sweet-natured dog that gets along well with other dogs and loves people. She would relish having a furry companion and a fenced yard for some fun beagle-sniffing adventures.

Pattycake’s current situation is far from ideal. The sweet pup is in need of a foster home to start her journey toward a forever home. She’s currently looking for a loving family that can provide her with a soft place to land and help her adjust to life as a pampered house pet.

More information can be found on her web page for those interested in fostering or adopting Pattycake. Potential foster families can find the most up-to-date information about Pattycake and read about her personality and preferences here.

Interested parties can also fill out the foster/adopter profile, which can be found on the website http://beaglemaryland.org/, or contact the Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland at icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org.

The Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland (BRSM) has launched a campaign to find homes for all their rescued dogs, including Pattycake. Interested adopters can browse the organization’s website to find other dogs looking for their forever homes. A link to all the dogs can be found here.

“We are thrilled to have rescued Pattycake and to help her on her journey to finding a loving and caring forever home,” said a spokesperson from the Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland. “Pattycake is such a sweet and friendly dog, and she deserves to have a happy life with a loving family.”

Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland (BRSM) is a non-profit organization dedicated to rescuing and rehoming beagles. The organization is run by volunteers who are passionate about helping these lovable dogs find their forever homes. BRSM takes in beagles from shelters and other sources and provides them with medical care, socialization, and training before placing them in loving homes.

The organization aims to ensure that all beagles in Southern Maryland have a safe and happy life. They tirelessly raise awareness about the breed and the need for rescue and adoption.

Pattycake is just one of the many dogs for which the Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland is currently working to find a loving home. The organization urges those interested in adopting a dog to consider a rescue beagle, as they are lovable and affectionate and grateful for a second chance at life.

If you have a soft spot for dogs and can provide a loving and caring home for Pattycake or any other rescue beagle, consider filling out a foster/adopter profile or contacting the Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland at icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org.