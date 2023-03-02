The Bowie Baysox are excited to announce that they will host the 23rd annual Free Family FunFest event on Saturday, March 25, at Prince George’s Stadium. This event is free to attend and features various fun activities for families.

The Free Family FunFest event will run from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and will include free rides and games in Louie’s Kids Park, dozens of interactive events and activities from many Baysox sponsors and partners, games, and more.

In addition, fans can purchase single-game tickets for all 69 home games during the Baysox 2023 season for the first time at FunFest. The stadium box office will be open throughout the event, and fans can also purchase tickets online at www.baysox.com or by phone for all 2023 home games. Full Season and Mini-Plan ticket holders can pick up their ticket packages at the event and are invited to an exclusive season ticket holders’ luncheon.

Fans can hang out with Baysox’s fun-loving mascots Louie, Rocko, and the Oriole Bird, throughout the event. There will also be several carnival-style games on the concourse for kids to enjoy. Fans will have the opportunity to go on field tours and walk the warning track. There will be raffles for fans to enter, new merchandise to check out in the Baysox Team Store, and much more.

The Baysox season begins on April 6 against Hartford, and the Home Opener will be on Tuesday, April 11, against Akron. Full and Partial Season Ticket packages and Group Tickets are now available. For more information, please call (301) 805-6000 or visit Baysox.com. Stay updated with all the Baysox news during the offseason by visiting baysox.com and following the Baysox on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.