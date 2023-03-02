In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter in Prince Frederick, Maryland, is hosting a special adoption event called the St. Pittie’s Day O’Dopt-A-Thon. From March 14th to March 18th, 2023, adoption fees for all dogs will be only $17, a significant discount from the usual fees. This event aims to help find new homes for the dogs currently in the shelter while celebrating St. Patrick’s Day.

The adoption fees cover various essential services, including age-appropriate vaccinations, spay or neuter procedures, microchipping, and heartworm testing. These services are vital to ensure the health and well-being of the animals, and the adoption fees help cover the costs of these necessary procedures.

The shelter has a few requirements for potential adopters. Individuals must be at least 18 years old and have a valid U.S. government-issued photo ID. There should be no history of animal cruelty. Furthermore, potential adopters must complete a pre-screening application, which helps shelter staff understand what a potential adopter expects from a pet and their lifestyle. Renters must have proof of approval to adopt from their landlord or property owner.

Once a potential adopter completes the prescreening application, shelter staff can help guide them through the adoption process. Staff members can answer any questions and help potential adopters choose the right dog for their lifestyle.

All dogs available for adoption at the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter have already received basic training, including commands such as sit, stay, and come. Dogs have also been socialized and evaluated to determine their temperament and energy level. This information helps shelter staff ensure that each dog finds the right home with the right family.

The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter is an open-admission animal shelter managed by the Animal Shelter Division of the Calvert County Department of Public Safety. The shelter is located at 5055 Hallowing Point Road, in Prince Frederick, Maryland, and is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To schedule an intake appointment, potential adopters can call 410-535-7387.

The shelter always needs volunteers and donations to help provide the best care for the animals. Volunteers can help socialize dogs and cats, assist with adoption events, or help with administrative tasks. Monetary donations can help cover the cost of medical treatments and supplies.

By adopting a dog from the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter, individuals provide a loving home for a shelter dog and free up space in the shelter for more animals in need. Every adoption helps the shelter achieve its mission of finding permanent, loving homes for every animal in its care.

For more information about the St. Pittie’s Day O’Dopt-A-Thon and adopting from the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter, please visit www.CalvertCountyAnimalShelter.com.