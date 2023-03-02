Chesapeake Hills Golf Course, operated by the Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation, is set to launch a new sales system on Monday, March 6, 2023. The upgrade aims to provide faster customer service, reduce wait times, and offer web-based options for all golf-related purchases.

The new system will streamline online payment for all sales, including tee times, lessons, and memberships. Guests can create a customer portal to save information on their store purchases in and around the course. Golfers can also sign up for text and email alerts for weather-related course delays or closures.

“We’re excited to offer our guests a more efficient and user-friendly sales system,” said Donnie Cook, Golf Course Manager. “The new system will make it easier for golfers to book their tee times, purchase lessons or memberships, and keep track of their purchases in one convenient location.”

The upgrade is part of Chesapeake Hills Golf Course’s ongoing effort to enhance the customer experience.

Additional customer-friendly options will be available once the system is up and running. Guests are encouraged to visit www.ChesapeakeHills.com for more information about the course, hours, news, and specials.