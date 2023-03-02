The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs are gearing up to celebrate their 15th Anniversary season with a jam-packed promotional schedule that includes exciting appearances from talented performers. The team announced a series of exciting events that will take place throughout the season, featuring some of the most impressive performers from across the region.

The season will kick off on Saturday, May 5th with an appearance by the Kangaroo Kids, a group of talented rope-jumping athletes from Howard County. Known for their incredible performances at halftime shows for basketball teams like the University of Maryland and Georgetown University, the Kangaroo Kids will be bringing their high-energy show to Regency Furniture Stadium for an unforgettable day at the ballpark.

Credit: Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

On Saturday, May 20th, the Blue Crabs will host a special celebration in honor of the life of Chadwick Boseman and the 10th anniversary of the movie 42. Fans will have the opportunity to join in the tribute with some of Boseman’s most beloved characters.

In June, the Inflatamaniacs will take the stage for a special performance on Friday, June 23rd. This group of inflatable friends, who first met in dance class, will bring their unique brand of entertainment to the ballpark with a one-of-a-kind dance party.

On Friday, July 21st, the Blue Crabs will welcome The Amazing Christopher, one of the most sought-after visual variety performers in the entertainment industry today. Known for his stunning performances on America’s Got Talent, The Amazing Christopher is sure to dazzle fans with his incredible skills.

As the season heats up in August, Rally from Rally Entertainment will join the Blue Crabs for a special weekend of fun on August 25th-26th. The “King of Bling” will bring his signature blend of high-energy antics to the ballpark, with players flying out of the dugout, dancing grounds crews, pranks pulled on fans, scream signs, and the biggest diamond necklace in baseball.

Wrapping up the season on Friday, September 8th, Mad Chad, also known as “The Evil Knievel of Comedy,” will take the stage for a highly participatory comedy performance that will have fans laughing and cheering all night long.

The Blue Crabs are excited to offer such an impressive lineup of performances and events for their 15th Anniversary season, and fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets now before they sell out. Single-game tickets can be purchased through the team’s website, and the full promotional schedule for the season will be released soon. Don’t miss out on the fun!