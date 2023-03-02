The Supreme Court is currently deliberating on two cases, Biden v. Nebraska and Department of Education v. Brown, which challenge the Biden administration’s authority to forgive student loans under the 2003 HEROES Act. According to data from the federal Department of Education, a ruling against the program could impact more than 800,000 Maryland student loan borrowers who are currently eligible for relief.

Maryland ranks second in the nation for average student loan debt burden, with an average amount of debt of $42,861 per borrower. So far, about 320,000 Maryland borrowers have had their loans forgiven, making up 40% of eligible Marylanders. The economic impact of the pandemic has made it even more challenging for borrowers to make payments, and a ruling against the program would be detrimental to their financial situations.

During oral arguments, the conservative justices expressed concerns over the program’s cost and whether it fits within the HEROES Act’s authorization framework. The liberals and the Department of Justice, on the other hand, contended that the economic cost of not forgiving the loans would be far more troubling. The lawsuits have also raised questions over the right of the states and individuals to sue the Biden administration.

Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen, a Democrat, voiced concerns over the impact of student loan debt on the state’s economy, stating that it is holding back many Marylanders from achieving their full potential. Maryland Sen. Ben Cardin, also a Democrat, highlighted the importance of higher education and the financial burdens that millions of borrowers face.

The outcome of the Supreme Court’s ruling will have significant financial impacts on Maryland borrowers. It could cancel out loan forgiveness for those who already had their loans forgiven.