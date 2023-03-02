The United States Navy has recognized Veronica Johnson, the Assistant PEO(T) Business Financial Manager, with the Navy Superior Civilian Service Award. The award was presented by Rear Adm. John Lemmon, Program Executive Officer for Tactical Aircraft Programs (PEO(T)), on February 21st in recognition of Johnson’s 17 years of outstanding service. Rear Adm. John Lemmon, Program Executive Officer for Tactical Aircraft Programs (PEO(T)), presents Veronica Johnson with the Navy Superior Civilian Service Award, Feb. 21, in recognition of serving 17 years as the Assistant PEO(T) Business Financial Manager. Credit: U.S. Navy

Johnson has been an integral part of the PEO(T) team, providing leadership and counsel on financial issues critical to the execution of PEO(T)’s annual budget of $7 billion and Total Obligation Authority of $46.1 billion over the Five-Year Defense Plan. She supported 10 program offices spanning nine Acquisition Category I, three Acquisition Category II, two Acquisition Category III, and two Acquisition Category IV programs, delivering products to the Fleet directly contributing to the Program Managers’ success.

As the Assistant PEO(T) Business Financial Manager, Johnson’s contributions have been crucial to the success of PEO(T)’s mission. She has provided guidance and expertise on financial matters, enabling the team to meet critical objectives while staying within budget constraints. Her efforts have helped to ensure that PEO(T) remains a vital force in the United States Navy.

In presenting the award, Rear Adm. John Lemmon praised Johnson for her commitment and dedication to the Navy.

The Navy Superior Civilian Service Award is the third-highest honorary award that the Navy can bestow upon a civilian employee. It is given in recognition of exceptionally meritorious service that significantly contributes to the Navy’s mission and goals.

Veronica Johnson’s dedication and leadership have been vital to the success of PEO(T), and the Navy is proud to recognize her with this prestigious award. Her contributions have helped to ensure that the United States Navy remains the most powerful maritime force in the world.