During the Board of Public Works meeting held earlier, Governor Wes Moore announced $13.4 million to support projects that create or preserve affordable rental housing units. The Board approved requests from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development to provide $10.4 million through the Rental Housing Works Program and $3 million from the Partnership Rental Housing Program to support three projects in Dundalk, Hanover, and Edgewood.

Credit: Office of the Governor of Maryland

“These programs are critical and effective state initiatives that create or preserve affordable housing rental units in communities across our state,” said Governor Wes Moore. “We are committed to ensuring that Marylanders in every county across the state have access to affordable housing, and we look forward to working in partnership with our local leadership to promote equitable housing opportunities for all.”

The Department of Housing and Community Development’s Rental Housing Works and Partnership Housing Rental programs finance projects that create or preserve affordable rental housing units. The Rental Housing Works program finances rental housing that individuals will occupy with incomes at 60% of the area median income. The Partnership Rental Housing Program finances rental housing that individuals will occupy with an income of 50% below the State-wide area median income.

The funding will support constructing of three age-restricted communities in Hanover, Anne Arundel County; Edgewood, Harford County; and Dundalk, Baltimore County. The three projects will provide more than 200 safe, high-quality, affordable housing units for Maryland’s working families, seniors, and individuals with disabilities.

“Using the effective tools the department has at its disposal, such as the Rental Housing Works program, we are able to work with public, private, and nonprofit partners to leverage additional resources to support the state’s investment,” said Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Acting Secretary Jake Day.

In addition to the affordable rental housing projects, the Board of Public Works approved more than $20 million to support numerous capital grants projects in Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Cecil, Frederick, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George’s counties and Baltimore City; $4.6 million request to support the construction of stormwater retrofits, outfalls, and streams restorations in Montgomery County parks; and $5.4 million to support Phase 2 construction of Morgan State University’s Health and Human Services Center.

For more information about today’s Board of Public Works meeting, visit bpw.maryland.gov.