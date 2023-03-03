The Navy women’s lacrosse team is set to host the Oregon Ducks in their home opener at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on Friday, March 3, at 6:00 p.m. The team will then hit the road to face the No. 18 ranked Richmond Spiders on Sunday, March 5, at Robins Stadium at noon.

Both games will be broadcast on ESPN+, and live stats will be available throughout the games.

The Midshipmen are 13-2 all-time in home openers and hold a strong 122-23 all-time record in home games. However, this year marks the longest road stretch for the team to start the season, with four consecutive away games.

Navy will face Oregon for the second time in program history, with the Midshipmen currently holding a 3-1 all-time record against current members of the Pac-12. In their first meeting, Navy narrowly defeated Oregon 10-9 in an NCAA Play-In Game at Pape Field in 2014.

On Sunday, the Midshipmen will face off against the Richmond Spiders for the second time in school history. The Mids hold a 1-0 advantage in the series and have an impressive 22-2 all-time record against current members of the Atlantic 10 Conference. In their first meeting in 2014, Navy secured a 12-8 victory over the Spiders.

The Navy team comes into the weekend with a 2-2 record, with their last game resulting in an 11-10 overtime loss to Villanova. The team has tallied 50 goals with 23 assists, 63 ground balls, 58 draw controls, and 36 caused turnovers so far this season.

Rookie Ava Yovino leads the team with 24 points on ten goals and 14 assists, followed by Emily Messinese with 13 points on nine goals and four assists. Defensively, Emma Richardell has made 24 saves in nearly 245 minutes in goal, while Athena Corroon leads the team with 13 ground balls and nine caused turnovers.

The Oregon Ducks enter the weekend with a 2-1 record, led by Morgan McCarthy with 11 points on 11 goals. Meanwhile, the Richmond Spiders are off to a strong 4-0 start to the season, with Arden Tierney leading the team with 19 points on eight goals and 11 assists.

After the weekend games, Navy will host Mount St. Mary’s at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, March 8.