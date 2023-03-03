47-year-old Patrick Wojahn, a College Park, Maryland Credit: P.G. County Police Department

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Child and Vulnerable Adult Abuse – Internet Crimes Against Child Unit has made an arrest in a child pornography case.

On February 17, 2023, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children notified the PGPD that a social media account operating in the county was suspected of possessing and distributing child pornography. The images and videos were uploaded to the social media account in January of 2023.

Through various investigative techniques, PGPD investigators determined that the social media account belonged to 47-year-old Patrick Wojahn, a College Park, Maryland resident. On February 28, 2023, PGPD detectives served a search warrant at Wojahn’s home and recovered multiple electronic devices. After further investigation, Wojahn was charged with 40 counts of possession of exploitative child material and 16 counts of distribution of exploitative child material.

Wojahn is currently in the custody of the Department of Corrections, and the investigation remains open and active. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact PGPD detectives at (301) 772-4930 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).