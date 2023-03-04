St. Mary’s County Health Department has announced a new partnership with the Maryland Department of Labor to offer employment services at the St. Mary’s County Health Hub starting March 8, 2023. The services will include career counseling, resume assistance, and professional skills workshops.

A Re-Entry Navigator from the Division of Workforce Development and Adult Learning at the Maryland Department of Labor will be onsite at the Health Hub, located at 21625 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, every other Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The Navigator will guide visitors to employment opportunities, skills, credentials, and other local resources to help them become independent and successful.

“Employment can offer stable income, access to health insurance, and a sense of social connectivity,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “These are all important in addressing long-term health and mental well-being for adults and the children who depend upon them. We appreciate this partnership with the Maryland Department of Labor to support our community members in finding stable employment.”

The Health Hub’s goal is to provide a holistic approach to health, including social determinants of health such as employment. The partnership with the Maryland Department of Labor will be instrumental in fulfilling that goal. The services will be available to anyone seeking employment, regardless of their affiliation with the Health Hub.

To make an appointment for employment services at the Health Hub, call 301-904-8949 or email smchd.healthhub@maryland.gov. Walk-ins will be welcomed. For more information on services and programs offered at the St. Mary’s County Health Hub, visit smchd.org/hub.