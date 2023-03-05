Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack troopers responded to a report of a serious motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on United States Route 301 (Crain Hwy) in the area of Acton Lane on Saturday, March 04, 2023, at approximately 2036 hours. The Maryland State Police CRASH Team assumed the investigation due to the circumstances.

Preliminary investigations conducted by troopers from the MSP La Plata Barrack and the MSP CRASH Team revealed that a 2015 Porsche Macan S driven by Mark Anthony Conner Sr. (58 yoa) of Waldorf, MD, was travelling on southbound United States Route 301 in the area of Acton Lane.

At the same time, a pedestrian (35 yoa/male) who is not being identified until next of kin can be located entered the travel lanes of southbound United States Route 301 and entered the travel path of the Porsche. The Porsche subsequently collided with the pedestrian. The pedestrian was not in a crosswalk or implied crosswalk at the time of the incident.

Mr. Conner Sr. remained on the scene and called 911. Unfortunately, the pedestrian was pronounced deceased on the spot. Pedestrian impairment (alcohol) and pedestrian error appear to be factors in this collision.

The Maryland State Police is urging anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact Sergeant J. Zimmerman of the MSP CRASH Team at (301) 392-1231. The investigation is ongoing.