Maryland residents, businesses, and visitors can now experience enhanced wireless connectivity thanks to AT&T’s continued expansion of its 5G network in the state. The telecommunications giant recently added a mobile broadband site in Leonardtown, St. Mary’s County, to boost coverage and capacity and provide customers with the power of America’s Most Reliable 5G Network.

The new site will improve coverage and capacity around Leonardtown Road and Compton, providing faster, more reliable, and secure connectivity to AT&T customers in the area. With over 285 million people in more than 22,000 cities and towns nationwide already benefiting from AT&T 5G, the expansion in Maryland is a welcome development for those looking to stay connected wherever they live, work, or play.

The addition of Band 14 spectrum to the area is also an important feature of the expansion. This high-quality spectrum is set aside by the government specifically for FirstNet, providing a VIP lane for public safety in emergencies. When not in use by FirstNet subscribers, AT&T customers can enjoy Band 14’s added coverage and capacity.

AT&T’s commitment to expanding its 5G network in Maryland and across the country is a significant step towards providing customers with the best possible experience on its network. With reliable and secure connectivity more important than ever, AT&T’s efforts are sure to be appreciated by those looking to stay connected.