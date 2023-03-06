The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s lacrosse team rebounded from their loss on Sunday with a hard-fought non-conference win on Saturday afternoon.

The Seahawks hosted the Randolph-Macon College Yellow Jackets at Seahawk Stadium on March 4th, and sophomores Colin Horton and Hailey Betch each notched four goals, helping St. Mary’s College to withstand a second-half rally and come away with a 17-14 triumph over the Yellow Jackets.

The Seahawks dominated the first half, scoring six goals to Randolph-Macon’s two, and went into halftime with an 8-4 lead. St. Mary’s opened the second half with a 4-1 run to stake a 12-5 lead with 8:07 remaining in the third. However, the Yellow Jackets went on the offensive and managed to score six unanswered goals, including two in just 26 seconds, to pull within one goal with 14:02 remaining in the game.

Maddie Clemmer vs. Randolph-Macon (3.4.23) Credit: Chuck Steenburgh

St. Mary’s won the ensuing draw and found their offensive rhythm once again, scoring five of the next six goals to boast a five-goal cushion (17-12) with 3:15 to go. St. Mary’s outshot the Yellow Jackets 34-28, and senior captain Lily Davison chipped in season-bests of three goals and three ground balls.

The Seahawks improved to 3-1 while the Yellow Jackets fell to 2-3. Up next for the Seahawks is a home game against No. 18 Catholic on March 8th.