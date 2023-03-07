Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) students have been given the opportunity to participate in the 389th St. Mary’s City annual Maryland Day Celebration set for Saturday, March 25. The highlight of this year’s celebration will be the selection of the student who will represent Charles County in the parade.

The selection process for the county representative starts with an essay contest that is open to all fourth-grade students. The prompt for this year’s contest was, “What makes Charles County a great place to live?” Students submitted essay responses to the prompt, and the finalist was selected by a panel of judges from the CCPS department of instruction who reviewed and scored all submissions for content, support and mechanics.

Fourth grader Elsie Gibney at Dr. James Craik Elementary School was selected as this year’s winner. “When I found out I won the essay contest I was excited because my mom told me I was going to wave a flag in a parade,” Gibney said. She entered the contest when she heard about it from her teacher because she wanted to see if she could do it.

In her essay, Gibney takes her readers on a tour of Charles County, describing it from her perspective as a fourth-grader. She first takes her readers to the Indian Head Rail Trail describing the scenery, wildlife and fun things to do on the path. Regency Furniture Stadium, home of the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, is next on her list of things to do in the county right before talking about the exciting scenery at Turkey Hill Park. She mentions how she and her dad enjoy the disc golf course together at the park. “I enjoy doing all the fun activities with my family in the county,” she said.

“I was excited when I found out she won the contest,” Teresa Schinasi, Gibney’s fourth-grade teacher at Craik, said. “She is a hardworking student, and I am very proud of her.”

As the Charles County representative, Gibney will present a flag before a podium of dignitaries during the flag ceremony at the Maryland Day Celebration on Saturday, March 25 at Historic St. Mary’s City at 1 p.m. Historic St. Mary’s City is located at 18751 Hogaboom Lane St. Mary’s City.