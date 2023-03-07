Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has put an end to speculation that he may be considering a presidential run in 2024 by announcing that he will not be seeking the Republican nomination for president. In a statement released on Sunday, Hogan said, “After eight years of pouring my heart and soul into serving the people of Maryland, I have no desire to put my family through another grueling campaign just for the experience.”

Hogan, a Republican who governed Maryland for eight years, was among a list of candidates political observers speculated could be gearing up for a presidential campaign in 2024. Other Republican governors, including Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, have also been named as possible candidates, though neither have announced a campaign.

In his statement, Hogan said that he is not running because he cares more about ensuring a future for the Republican Party than securing his own future in the Republican Party. “To once again be a successful governing party, we must move on from Donald Trump,” Hogan said. “There are several competent Republican leaders who have the potential to step up and lead. But the stakes are too high for me to risk being part of another multi-car pileup that could potentially help Mr. Trump recapture the nomination.”

As of now, former President Donald Trump, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, and former Cranston, Rhode Island Mayor Steve Laffey have announced they will be seeking the Republican nomination for president in 2024. South Carolina state Sen. Tim Scott, a Republican, has also fueled speculation that he could soon announce a presidential run and recently spoke in Iowa.

Meanwhile, Marianne Williamson, an author, announced over the weekend that she will seek the Democratic nomination – making her the first Democratic candidate to challenge President Joe Biden. Biden has not officially announced he is seeking re-election, but has indicated an intention to run again throughout his time in office.

Hogan left office in January after serving as governor for eight years. He is succeeded by Democratic Gov. Wes Moore, who made history as the state’s first Black governor. According to CBS News, a poll conducted just before Hogan’s departure found he had a 77% approval rating among Maryland voters.