District Heights resident, Samuel Alston Spence, 28, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in the 2022 robbery of Walgreens Pharmacy in Prince Frederick.

Judge Andrew S. Rappaport of the Calvert County Circuit Court suspended 12½ years of the sentence, leaving Spence to serve 2½ years in the Maryland Division of Corrections. Upon release, Spence will be on supervised probation for five years.

On July 14, 2022, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a report of a robbery in progress at Walgreens Pharmacy. The deputies swiftly located and detained two suspects inside the store, while a third suspect, Spence, was found a short distance away. Spence confessed to being the driver of the getaway car.

Calvert State’s Attorney, Robert Harvey, commended Assistant State’s Attorney Benjamin G. Lerner for handling the case and the swift action of Deputies Bradley and Shoemaker, who arrived on the scene within 90 seconds of the initial robbery report. Their prompt response helped to apprehend the suspects and keep the community safe.